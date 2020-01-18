Carhartt’s Deluxe Backpack is MacBook and iPad Pro-ready: $69.50 (Reg. $100)

- Jan. 18th 2020 9:24 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Carhartt Legacy Deluxe MacBook Backpack for $69.43 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve ever worn Carhartt apparel, it’s likely that you took notice of high-quality materials. This backpack brings what you’ve come to expect from the company to a MacBook bag. It’s spacious enough for 17-inch notebooks, leaving you with plenty of room for the biggest MacBook or iPad Pro. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Opt for a more basic solution to save a boatload of cash. Lenovo’s Casual Backpack is $18 and sports a barebones look that focuses on hauling gear and lets frills fall by the wayside. It fits a 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it a great option for any of Apple’s modern laptops. Well over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

Oh, and while we’re talking Lenovo, did you see the deal we found on Lenovo’s Smart Tab? It’s both an Android device and Alexa hub thanks to the inclusion of a charging dock. Its sale price is $142, making it very inexpensive, especially when considering all that it’s capable of.

Carhartt Legacy Deluxe MacBook Backpack features:

  • Backpack with dedicated padded computer compartment accommodates laptops up to 17 inches plus zippered organizational panel on the front
  • Made from rugged synthetic material with Duravax abrasion-resistant base and water repellant Carhartt Rain Defender
  • Soft, tricot lined compartment to store safety glasses and two additional zippered side pockets for quick access

iPad Accessories Backpack Carhartt

