Jumpstart your morning with VitaCup tea and coffee blends from $4.50

VitaCup (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its tea and coffee blends from $4.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Genius Coffee Pods at $16.99 for a 16-pack. Down from its over $25 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering MCT, Turmeric and Cinnamon, along with Vitamins B1, B5, B6, B9, B12, and D3, these coffee capsules are ready to help you jumpstart the day. VitaCup’s are compatible with Keurig brewers, including K 2.0 systems, making sure just about anyone can use them. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Now, if you just want pure coffee, the Marley Coffee Single Serve Capsules is a great alternative. It comes in a 24-pack for around $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, and will be a great addition to your morning wake-up routine.

However, you can save even more when opting for the Keurig My K-Cup. This allows you to use your own coffee in any Keurig brewer, which can drastically save you cash. Coming in at under $9 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer.

VitaCup Genius Coffee Pods features:

SMOOTH ROAST: Genius Blend has a smooth, satisfying medium roast profile that uses 100% Arabica beans from Brazil and Mexico.

MIND-FULL TRIFECTA: This infusion of MCT oil, cinnamon, and turmeric is the secret weapon of the bold and brainy! This next-level trio packs a serious punch with properties that boost energy and focus.

SIP O’ SUNSHINE: Vitamin D, made from the same vitamin D produced naturally in our bodies from the sun, supports happy moods and immunity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!