Amazon discounts a selection of Goodreads Choice Award Kindle eBooks from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Goodreads Choice Award winners and nominees Kindle eBooks from $1.99. There are a variety of different genres in the sale, meaning that just about everyone will be able to find a new book to add to their digital collection. Each of today’s discounted eBooks will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. Most of the titles normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. Plus as the sale’s name suggests, most of these books carry high ratings. Many are even best-sellers as well. Shop the entire sale here to find the latest edition to your digital library.

Would you rather fill your digital library with some discounted comic books instead? Well right now ComiXology is taking up to 67% off a selection of Spider-Man graphic novels and more from $1.

Magic for Liars synopsis:

When a gruesome murder is discovered at The Osthorne Academy of Young Mages, where her estranged twin sister teaches Theoretical Magic, reluctant detective Ivy Gamble is pulled into the world of untold power and dangerous secrets. She will have to find a murderer and reclaim her sister—without losing herself.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!