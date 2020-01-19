Beats Solo Pro get first discount in multiple colors, now $250 shipped

- Jan. 19th 2020 12:26 pm ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
$250
0

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in various colors for $249.99 shipped. Also at Target. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a new all-time low. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Those looking to save further without sacrificing noise cancellation features will want to consider the Cowin E7 headphones. At a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll find notable savings here alongside an impressive battery life. You can count on up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge, ensuring that you’ll have enough juice to last you for extended listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

  • Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise
  • Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality
  • Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening
  • Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$250
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Beats by Dre

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp