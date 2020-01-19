Beats Solo Pro get first discount in multiple colors, now $250 shipped

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in various colors for $249.99 shipped. Also at Target. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a new all-time low. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Those looking to save further without sacrificing noise cancellation features will want to consider the Cowin E7 headphones. At a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll find notable savings here alongside an impressive battery life. You can count on up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge, ensuring that you’ll have enough juice to last you for extended listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise

Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality

Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality

