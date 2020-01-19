Beats Solo Pro get first discount in multiple colors, now $250 shipped

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in various colors for $249.99 shipped. Also at Target. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a new all-time low. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.
Those looking to save further without sacrificing noise cancellation features will want to consider the Cowin E7 headphones. At a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll find notable savings here alongside an impressive battery life. You can count on up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge, ensuring that you’ll have enough juice to last you for extended listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:
- Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise
- Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality
- Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening
- Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality
