Bitsbox subscription box delivers monthly STEAM activities: $15 (Reg. $25)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 1-month subscription to the Bitsbox Coding Box service for $14.98 shipped. Typically the first month basic Bitsbox sells for $25, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low. Bitsbox delivers programming knowhow and other coding challenges to kids aged 6-12. Every box includes a new concept, which kids can explore and build apps on the Bitsbox website with compatibility for most popular phone and tablets. Note: Locking in today’s deal only gets you the first box at a discount, and subsequent months will renew at $30 unless canceled. Over 115 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for an out of this world way to dive into brushing up on programming skills, Kano’s Star Wars Coding Kit is still on sale for $28 (65% off). And for additional ways to kickstart STEAM learning, be sure to check out our roundup of favorite coding kits. You’ll find top picks from Kano, Sphero, and even LEGO.

Bitsbox Coding Subscription Box features:

VOTED #1 STEM BOX FOR KIDS – Kids start by coding from examples and progress quickly to inventing their own apps. Bitsbox is proud to partner with Amazon Studios to celebrate girls in STEM with the launch of Troop Zero on Prime Video on January 17th! For a limited time, all new Bitsbox subscribers will get the bonus project Troop Zero: The App!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!