Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are on sale from $670 (Cert. Refurb)

- Jan. 19th 2020 9:56 am ET

$670
0

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition starting at $669.99 for the 64GB model. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Having originally sold for $999, right now Apple has refurbished models for $849. Today’s offer saves you upwards of $329 and matches our previous mention from back in November. You’ll also be able to secure a 256GB capacity model for $770, or step up to the 512GB configuration for $840.

Apple’s most recent iteration of iPad Pro sports a list of enticing features like a Liquid Retina ProMotion display packing True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all-day with up to 10 hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage FaceID. You can check out all of the models in today’s sale right here. All of the discounted options come backed by a 90-day warranty from Woot.

Elevate the iPad Pro experience by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regiment or take advantage of Apple’s 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories
  • iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$670
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone. The best iPad deals each year typically top out at $199. During the holiday season we'll up to $250 off at various retailers, including but not limited to, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H. Authorized retailers, such as those previously listed, generally provide the best iPad deals throughout the year. However, some third-party offers do crop up from time to time with discounted prices worth noting. <a href="https://amzn.to/375OUkc">Apple's iPad line starts at $329</a> for the 10.2-inch model, and goes up to 10.5-inch iPad Air from $499. The <a href="https://amzn.to/375OUkc">high-end iPad Pro offerings</a> are available at $999 and up in both 11- and 12.9-inch sizings.
woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go