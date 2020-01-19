Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are on sale from $670 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition starting at $669.99 for the 64GB model. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Having originally sold for $999, right now Apple has refurbished models for $849. Today’s offer saves you upwards of $329 and matches our previous mention from back in November. You’ll also be able to secure a 256GB capacity model for $770, or step up to the 512GB configuration for $840.

Apple’s most recent iteration of iPad Pro sports a list of enticing features like a Liquid Retina ProMotion display packing True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all-day with up to 10 hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage FaceID. You can check out all of the models in today’s sale right here. All of the discounted options come backed by a 90-day warranty from Woot.

Elevate the iPad Pro experience by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regiment or take advantage of Apple’s 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

