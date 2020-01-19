Save up to 30% on top-selling Zhou Nutrition supplements with deals from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Zhou Nutrition top-selling supplements with deals starting at under $6. Across the board, you’re looking at free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. In some cases, locking in the Subscribe and Save price will slash additional cash off the already discounted offers. Included in the sale are a variety of options ranging from vitamins and protein powders to hair growth supplements and more. So odds are if you want to score discounts on something you’re already taking, it may very well be included in the sale. Just about everything in today’s batch of deals are highly-rated, with most carrying 4+ star ratings from over hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Shop the entire sale right here.

Vitamin K2 (MK7) with D3 Supplement features:

K2D3 is your go-to vitamin D supplement to support your heart, bones, muscles, and mood. Vitamin D3 is THAT important, and it needs vitamin K2 to maximize all those benefits. With an estimated 1 billion people worldwide experiencing vitamin D deficiencies, supplementing is an effective solution—especially if you get less sun exposure during those winter months. Our premium formulation packs a punch with 5000 IU per serving and the most bioavailable form of K2 available (MK-7).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!