Amazon offers buy-two-get-one-free Blu-rays, games, and more

Amazon is currently offering buy-two-get-one-free Blu-rays and more. For instance, you can grab some hit titles like Joker ($25) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ($15), while getting Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($10 value) for free. Just add three eligible titles to your cart from this landing page and the lowest cost one will be discounted to free at the final stage of checkout. If you’ve been holding out on picking up some new titles, this sale is just the ticket. Just keep in mind that movies aren’t the only way to save here, as you can add video games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to your cart to take advantage of the promotion. Learn more on this landing page.

Prefer your media digital, instead of physical? Then we have the sales for you. VUDU is currently offering $5 westerns to fill up your library. But, iTunes has you covered on The Office, Jurassic Park, The Other Guys, Nacho Libre, and more.

No matter if you pick up a digital movie or shop Amazon’s sale, you’ll want to configure Movies Anywhere. It allows you to take your digital movie library to any streaming service through just a few clicks. We went in-depth on how to use the service here.

Terms and conditions:

Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.Offer does not apply to digital content.Offer good while supplies last.Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!