Amazon 1-day protein bar/snack sale from $8: KIND, RXBAR, Kashi, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select protein and breakfast bars. Starting from $7.69, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid ratings across the board. One standout here is the 12-pack of KIND Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Bars for $10.50. And your total drops down to $9.98 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. This is a gluten-free, Non-GMO recipe with 6-grams of protein and only 5-grams of sugar per bar. It is a “blend of Brazilian sea salt sprinkled over whole nuts and drizzled with dark chocolate.” Rated 4+ stars from 5,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale right here. You’ll find more flavors of KIND bars from under $11 as well as the popular RXBAR protein snacks from $13 or so. The 12-pack of chocolate peanut butter RXBARs is down to $13.22 with Subscribe & Save discounts dropping it to $12.56 with free Prime shipping. Regularly up to $28 or so, this is a perfect opportunity to stock up on protein snacks for the new year.

While we are talking about your 2020 health and fitness, be sure to swing by today’s Nike Clearance event with an extra 20% off workout apparel and more.

KIND Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Bars:

Contains 12 – 1.4oz Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt KIND Bars

Our best-selling bar is a simple blend of Brazilian sea salt sprinkled over whole nuts and drizzled with dark chocolate.

With 5g of sugar, it’s a satisfying, nutty snack that only seems indulgent.

Gluten free, Non GMO, 0g Trans Fat, Kosher

Low glycemic index, low sodium, good source of fiber

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!