Arlo Ultra 4K security camera deals start at $190, today only (Reg. up to $300)

Today only, Woot offers the Arlo Ultra 4K 1-Camera Security System for $259.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be applied. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $300 at retailers like Amazon where it’s never dropped below $295. As Arlo’s new high-end entry into the world of security cameras, the Ultra line offers 4K footage complete with HDR support. It sports a wire-free and weather-resistant design so that you can place them just about anywhere on your property. Other notable specs include “enhanced” night vision, noise-canceling technology, and auto-zoom. We found it to be more than suitable in our hands-on review as a top of the line option. Amazon customers have left a combined 3.9/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today is a single camera add-on for Arlo’s 4K Ultra system at $189.99. Simply use the drop-down menu to select this listing on-page. That’s a 20% savings or so from the regular going rate. Arlo’s single-camera add-on is a great way to expand an existing system to cover more ground around your property, office, and additional spaces.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative might consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, this camera is also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14-days. Learn more here.

Arlo Pro Ultra features:

Wire-free and weather-resistant design works with Alexa and includes one year of Arlo Smart Premier service with rolling three-day cloud recordings (up to 1 cameras).

4K & HDR – Zoom in to see sharp details with Arlo Ultra’s 4K & HDR advanced image quality technology

Enhanced night vision – See what’s lurking with color night vision allowing you to see video in color rather than traditional black and white

Integrated spotlight – Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests using Arlo Ultra’s integrated spotlight

18 degree diagonal field of view – See more with a wider angle lens that has auto image correction reducing the fisheye effect

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!