Add some portable lighting to your space with AUKEY’s $17.50 rechargeable lamp

Lucient US (99% positive lifetime feedback, an official AUKEY reseller) is offering the AUKEY Rechargeable RGB LED Table Lamp for $17.87 shipped when you use the code WCBZAAYK and clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $24 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. Offering a battery-powered design, this lamp is a great option for those who want a portable light to bring around with them. It offers RGB coloring, is dimmable, and lasts for around 80 hours before needing to be recharged. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting something that’s a bit more simplistic, this basic table lamp is a great option. At under $10 Prime shipped, there’s plenty of room left in your budget to grab an LED bulb to light your home.

For a higher-end look, check out Sylvania’s HomeKit filament light bulbs. You can find them on sale from $19.50, which saves you 26%.

AUKEY Rechargeable LED Table Lamp features:

Intimate Design: Flicker-free LED desk lamp with a cold / warm white light and vibrant RGB multi-color mode to match your mood or enhance any occasion

Easy Operation: Easily adjust brightness and color with the intuitive touch control system. Added lighting memory function saves your last setting for total convenience

