Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nike, Amazon’s Timbuk2 Sale, iRobot Roomba, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike’s Clearance Event takes extra 20% off sale styles: Dri-FIT, Air Max, more
- Joe’s New Balance takes 40% off its most popular styles + free shipping
- Eastbay’s deals are back! Save 20% off orders of $99 with this promo code
- Under Armour offers its Waffle Crew Long Sleeve for $22 (Orig. $40)
- PUMA offers an extra 20% off sale items with code WKND20 at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Amazon’s Timbuk2 Gold Box delivers deals from $41: Backpacks, messengers, more
- Banana Republic Beat the Winter Blues Sale offers extra 50% off clearance, more
- Macy’s Two-Day Sale offers up to 60% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more
- Jos. A Bank takes up to 70% off sitewide during its January Savings Event
- Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Event takes up to 75% off thousands of styles
Home Goods and more |
- Bella Pro Series 6-Qt. Multi Cooker drops to $40 for today only (50% off)
- This iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum deal saves you time and $100, now at $399
- Enjoy a mug of pour-over coffee with this six-cup brewer for just $6.50
- Add Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker to your BBQ arsenal for $141 (Reg. $200+)
- Go cordless with Dyson’s V6 Upright/Handheld Vac for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $300)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel