Save on DEWALT, Ryobi, and Milwaukee tools from $17, today only at Home Depot

- Jan. 20th 2020 9:10 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 55% off tools from Ryobi, DEWALT, Milwaukee, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Deals start at $17 with just about every DIY essential offered up today, including saws, drills, accessories, and more. Our top pick is Ryobi’s 18V 5-tool Cordless Combo Kit for $199. As a comparison, there’s nearly $500 worth of original value here, although we typically see this bundle sell for around $300. Today’s deal is $25 less than our previous mention. You’ll find everything here to jumpstart your DIY career, including a drill, nailer, two saws, flashlight, and a wall charger. You’ll also get two batteries, ensuring that there’s plenty of power for those weekend projects. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Jump into the rest of today’s sale here or head below for additional top picks.

Another standout offer comes from DEWALT with its 20V Drill and Driver Kit for $279. You’ll also get a bonus Bluetooth speaker here alongside two batteries, bringing $375 worth of value at a steep discount. Ships with both a drill and driver, ensuring that you’re ready to tackle various projects around the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of Home Depot’s 1-day sale for additional deals from Milwaukee and others. If you’re just getting started building out a home tool kit, check out our weekend warrior guide for all of our favorite essentials.

Ryobi 5-tool bundle features:

RYOBI presents the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Combo Kit with Brad Nailer, an online-only Special Buy available while supplies last. This combo kit provides the essential tools for your DIY needs, including a drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, worklight and an AirStrike 18-Gauge brad nailer. It also includes two 18-Volt ONE+ Compact Lithium-Ion batteries and a dual chemistry charger, which charges included batteries in as little as one hour. Best of all, like every RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ blue or green tool, the tools in this combo kit work with any 18-Volt ONE+ battery.

