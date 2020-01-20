Jos. A Bank takes up to 70% off sitewide during its January Savings Event

Jos. A Bank’s January Savings Event takes up to 70% off specials and an extra 60% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Bank Account Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Have a special event coming up? The Executive Collection Traditional Fit Suit is a classic piece that will be used for years to come. Originally priced at $279, however during the sale you can find it for just $199. This suit has a classic fit that’s flattering and it comes in three color options. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Jos. A. Bank customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout is the 1905 Tailored Fit Coat that’s a great versatile option for winter. It’s currently on sale for $129 and originally was priced at $495. This coat features a timeless tweed material and three zippered pockets for small storage.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

