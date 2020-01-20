KitchenAid’s Pro Lift Stand Mixer is $120+ off today, deals from $190 shipped

Target is now offering the KitchenAid Professional 500 Lift Stand Mixer (KV25G0) for $199.99 shipped. This deal is matched at Best Buy for today only but Target RedCard holders will receive an additional 5% off to knock the total down to $190. Originally $500, this model starts at around $320 from Amazon third-party sellers right now with today’s deal matching our previous mention. The lever-lift design is ideal for moving the 5-quart stainless steel bowl filled with heavy ingredients in to position. It has 10 speed settings to support various recipe requirements as well as a Powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater, a wire whip and support for a wide range of additional attachments. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,800 Best Buy customers. More details below.

You can save significantly by opting for the Dash Stand Mixer at $40 shipped. Clearly this model won’t be nearly as robust as today’s lead deal, nor will it look as nice on the countertop, but for basic baked goods and the like, it will do the trick. Just note, it only has 6 speeds and a smaller mixing bowl at 3-quarts by comparison to the 10 settings and 5-quart bowl on today’s KitchenAid offer.

KitchenAid Professional 500 Lift Stand Mixer:

Prepare homemade recipes with this KitchenAid Professional 500 Series stand mixer. It has 10 speed levels for accurate whipping and mixing of smooth batters and doughs, and the 5-quart stainless steel wide-mouth bowl’s lift design provides enhanced stability. Attach a grinder, pasta maker or ice cream maker to this KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus stand mixer for culinary versatility.

