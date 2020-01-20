Give your Mac mini a new resting place with Sabrent’s mount: $10 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Mac Mini VESA/Wall/Under Desk Mount for $9.99 shipped. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This mount is comprised of aluminum, but features a silver powder coating to protect your Mac mini from scratches and scuffs. This yields a look that is sure to pair nicely with your desktop Mac. The overall design is quite open, providing quick and easy access to critical buttons, ports, and slots. Everything from screws and drywall anchors come in the box, ensuring you’ve got everything needed to get the job done. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Relocating a desktop often leads to a mess of cables. Luckily today’s savings leave enough left over to tame that craziness with these Reusable Cable Ties for $5. Each one measures six inches in length and the pack has managed to garner an impressive 4.7/5 star rating from nearly 300 Amazon shoppers.

Speaking of computers, did you catch the HP Chromebook discount we posted earlier this morning? It sports a premium build, large 15.6-inch display, and is currently on sale for $360 which is a new low and $80 off the typical rate..

Sabrent Mac Mini Mount features:

Mount easily and securely your Mac mini.

Allows full access to power button, output jacks, and cables.

Silver powder coating helps protect your Mac Mini from scratches or damage.

Compatible with Unibody Mac Mini.

Screws, drywall anchors, and easy installation instructions included.

