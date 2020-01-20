Give your Mac mini a new resting place with Sabrent’s mount: $10 (New low)

- Jan. 20th 2020 12:26 pm ET

$10
0

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Mac Mini VESA/Wall/Under Desk Mount for $9.99 shipped. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This mount is comprised of aluminum, but features a silver powder coating to protect your Mac mini from scratches and scuffs. This yields a look that is sure to pair nicely with your desktop Mac. The overall design is quite open, providing quick and easy access to critical buttons, ports, and slots. Everything from screws and drywall anchors come in the box, ensuring you’ve got everything needed to get the job done. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Relocating a desktop often leads to a mess of cables. Luckily today’s savings leave enough left over to tame that craziness with these Reusable Cable Ties for $5. Each one measures six inches in length and the pack has managed to garner an impressive 4.7/5 star rating from nearly 300 Amazon shoppers.

Speaking of computers, did you catch the HP Chromebook discount we posted earlier this morning? It sports a premium build, large 15.6-inch display, and is currently on sale for $360 which is a new low and $80 off the typical rate..

Sabrent Mac Mini Mount features:

  • Mount easily and securely your Mac mini.
  • Allows full access to power button, output jacks, and cables.
  • Silver powder coating helps protect your Mac Mini from scratches or damage.
  • Compatible with Unibody Mac Mini.
  • Screws, drywall anchors, and easy installation instructions included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Sabrent

About the Author