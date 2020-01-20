Add Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker to your BBQ arsenal for $141 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker (MB20071117) for $140.85 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly between $170 and $225 over the last year or so, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also within $10 of the limited 2019 holiday price we saw at Amazon, for comparison. This 30-inch smoker features digital controls for the temperature and time along with a fully-insulated body. It has a patented side wood chip loading system so you won’t lose heat when opening the main door. This model also ships with four chrome-coated smoking racks too. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

At under $141, today’s deal is easily among the most affordable options out there. Although you can save a bit more with the smaller Royal Gourmet options, providing you don’t mind forgoing the brand name here. Otherwise, the even smaller 20-inch Masterbuilt Electric Smoker at $100 is worth a closer look if you think you can get away with the lower capacity.

We also still have the Philips Indoor BBQ at $120 (Reg. $280), plus even more in our Home Goods Guide.

You’ll also want to give the new Cuisinart smart grills a look along with the Weber’s Connect Smart Grill Hub from CES 2020.

Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker:

Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, and time

Four chrome-coated smoking racks

Patented side wood chip loading system – add wood chips without opening the smoker door

Thermostat-temperature control for even, consistent smoking

Fully-insulated smoker body retains heat

