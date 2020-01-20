Smartphone Accessories: mophie powerstation XXL 20000mAh Power Pack $44, more

- Jan. 20th 2020 10:37 am ET

0

Amazon offers the mophie powerstation XXL 20000mAh Portable Power Bank for $43.99 shipped. Having dropped from $60, today’s offer is good for an over 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $14, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. mophie’s powerstation XXL is headlined by three 2.1A USB charging ports, a 20000mAh capacity, and the company’s usual high-end build quality. The slim design will easily fit into even some of the most compact everyday carry, and the internal battery will be able to refuel your iPhone 11 over six times. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 675 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Speck Presidio iPhone 8 Wallet Case: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
  • Belkin Boost Up 5W Qi Charging Pad: $15 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
  • RAVPower 26800mAh Portable Charger: $33 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code KR7BXEZ8
  • Mpow SoundHot R6 Bluetooth Speaker: $17.50 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon

Keep your portable electronics charged with this mophie powerstation XXL. Three USB outputs make it easy to charge your devices at the same time, and the rechargeable battery means you can use this device over and over again.

Boasting an LED battery indicator, this mophie powerstation XXL lets you know when your devices are fully charged. With enough battery to extend your smartphone’s battery life up to 100 hours, this high capacity battery pack is also designed for users who need to power multiple devices.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Mophie

Nintendo Switch

