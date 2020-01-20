Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Event takes up to 75% off thousands of styles

Old Navy Epic Clearance Event takes up to 75% off thousands of styles from $4. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a perfect time to spruce up your denim for the winter season. The men’s Straight Built-In Flex Jeans are on sale for $25, which is down from its original rate of $40. These jeans have a classic design and stretch infused material for added comfort. This style has a straight hem that can easily be rolled and a fashionable dark wash. Old Navy also designed a tag-free backing that adds comfort throughout the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews from Old Navy customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Straight Built-In Flex Jeans $25 (Orig. $40)
- Boot-Cut Built-In Flex Jeans $25 (Orig. $40)
- Nylon-Yoke Sherpa Zip Vest $23 (Orig. $45)
- Frost-Free Quilted Puffer $20 (Orig. $40)
- Slim Pull On Anytime Chinos $21 (Orig. $37)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Mesh-Trim 7/8-Length Leggings $14 (Orig. $24)
- Mid-Rise Curvy Straight Jeans $15 (Orig. $30)
- Square-Neck Bracelet-Sleeve Top $13 (Orig. $35)
- Shaker-Stitch Pullover Hoodie $35 (Orig. $50)
- Plush-Knit Funnel-Neck Sweater $17 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals….
