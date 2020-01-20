Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Event takes up to 75% off thousands of styles

Old Navy Epic Clearance Event takes up to 75% off thousands of styles from $4. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a perfect time to spruce up your denim for the winter season. The men’s Straight Built-In Flex Jeans are on sale for $25, which is down from its original rate of $40. These jeans have a classic design and stretch infused material for added comfort. This style has a straight hem that can easily be rolled and a fashionable dark wash. Old Navy also designed a tag-free backing that adds comfort throughout the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews from Old Navy customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

