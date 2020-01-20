Enjoy a mug of pour-over coffee with this six-cup brewer for just $6.50

- Jan. 20th 2020 3:12 pm ET

Get this deal
$12 $6.50
0

Amazon is offering the Melitta 6-Cup Pour-Over Coffee Brewer for $6.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular going rate of up to $12, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve been wanting that Chemex-style pour-over brew, but haven’t been wanting to pay the near-$40 name-brand price, this is a great option. It offers you a 6-cup brewing capacity, pour-over style, and glass carafe. Whether you’re wanting to upgrade your coffee game or just have a spare pour-over for traveling, this is a great investment. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving around 50% from the regular going rate of this coffee maker, why not put your savings to use with this 100-pack of Melitta’s cone coffee filters? It’s just $6.50 and you’ll be able to make 100 brews before it’s time to buy again.

When it comes to coffee makers, this is among the best pricing that we can find. However, for a higher-end experience, check out our review on the Breville Barista Pro Review.

Melitta 6-Cup Pour-Over Coffee Brewer features:

  • Coffee aficionados agree that pour-over brewing makes the best coffee
  • Brew coffee at the perfect temperature and regulate the flow of water with optimal turbulence of coffee grounds for ideal coffee extraction
  • Pour-over brewing was invented by Melitta Bentz in 1908

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$12 $6.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Melitta

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide