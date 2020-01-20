Enjoy a mug of pour-over coffee with this six-cup brewer for just $6.50

Amazon is offering the Melitta 6-Cup Pour-Over Coffee Brewer for $6.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular going rate of up to $12, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve been wanting that Chemex-style pour-over brew, but haven’t been wanting to pay the near-$40 name-brand price, this is a great option. It offers you a 6-cup brewing capacity, pour-over style, and glass carafe. Whether you’re wanting to upgrade your coffee game or just have a spare pour-over for traveling, this is a great investment. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving around 50% from the regular going rate of this coffee maker, why not put your savings to use with this 100-pack of Melitta’s cone coffee filters? It’s just $6.50 and you’ll be able to make 100 brews before it’s time to buy again.

When it comes to coffee makers, this is among the best pricing that we can find. However, for a higher-end experience, check out our review on the Breville Barista Pro Review.

Melitta 6-Cup Pour-Over Coffee Brewer features:

Coffee aficionados agree that pour-over brewing makes the best coffee

Brew coffee at the perfect temperature and regulate the flow of water with optimal turbulence of coffee grounds for ideal coffee extraction

Pour-over brewing was invented by Melitta Bentz in 1908

