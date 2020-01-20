Sony’s popular A7 III mirrorless camera sees rare discounted bundles from $1,798

- Jan. 20th 2020 10:58 am ET

0

Various retailers are offering all-time low prices on Sony’s much-beloved A7 III Mirrorless Camera. You can pick up the body alone at Amazon for $1,798, which is a $200 savings and new all-time low there. B&H and BuyDig are offering the same price but sweetening with a handful of extra accessories, memory cards, and more, delivering an extra $200 or so worth of value. Free shipping is available for all. Additional offers can be found below. Sony A7 III delivers a full-frame mirrorless body capable of capturing 24MP still images and 4K video at 30fps. Another notable spec is Sony’s auto-focus system, which leverages 693 detection points to ensure that your photos and video always look sharp. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More after the jump.

Other notable Sony A7 III deals:

Sony A7 III features:

  • 24.2MP 35mm full-frame back-illuminated CMOS sensor
  • Sensitivity range up to ISO 51200
  • Fast Hybrid AF with 693 phase and 425 contrast detection points
  • High-speed continuous shooting up to 10fps
  • 4K HDR movie recording capability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
B&H

B&H
Sony buydig

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp