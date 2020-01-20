Sony’s popular A7 III mirrorless camera sees rare discounted bundles from $1,798

Various retailers are offering all-time low prices on Sony’s much-beloved A7 III Mirrorless Camera. You can pick up the body alone at Amazon for $1,798, which is a $200 savings and new all-time low there. B&H and BuyDig are offering the same price but sweetening with a handful of extra accessories, memory cards, and more, delivering an extra $200 or so worth of value. Free shipping is available for all. Additional offers can be found below. Sony A7 III delivers a full-frame mirrorless body capable of capturing 24MP still images and 4K video at 30fps. Another notable spec is Sony’s auto-focus system, which leverages 693 detection points to ensure that your photos and video always look sharp. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More after the jump.

Other notable Sony A7 III deals:

Sony A7 III features:

24.2MP 35mm full-frame back-illuminated CMOS sensor

Sensitivity range up to ISO 51200

Fast Hybrid AF with 693 phase and 425 contrast detection points

High-speed continuous shooting up to 10fps

4K HDR movie recording capability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!