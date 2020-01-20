Nearly every Surface Pro 7 is on sale from $647 with up to $230 in savings

Microsoft is currently offering its Surface Pro 7 at up to $230 off with various models and colors to choose from. Prices start at $647, and this is among the largest discounts we’ve tracked outside of Cyber Monday. You can grab the i5/8GB/128GB model for $699, which sells for $799 at Amazon right now. Offering Intel’s 10th generation processors, this tablet is built to work. Weighing in at just 1.7 pounds, Surface Pro 7 sports both USB-C and USB-A ports, allowing you to work with whatever tools you have at your disposal. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

With your savings, be sure to pick up a Surface Pen at Amazon. It’s just $71 there and will bring you a very enjoyable experience in a variety of applications on your new laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

Work and play virtually anywhere. With tablet-to-laptop versatility and better connectivity with USB-C and USB-A ports, the ultra-slim and light Surface Pro 7 adapts to you. And it’s optimized for Office 365, so you can sketch ideas, edit documents, and craft presentations easily using touch and Surface Pen.

