Amazon’s #1 best-selling rechargeable lighter is down to just $6 Prime shipped

Red baby AI (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE Flexible Neck USB Rechargeable Lighter for $6.03 Prime shipped with the code JLVOK2Q6 at checkout. Down from its $11 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever had to deal with a lighter that has run out of fluid in the past, this is a great way to ensure that never happens again. Just plug it into the wall for a few minutes and away you go. I’ve used a lighter like this for years and have always enjoyed how quickly it lit things and how it never needs to be refilled. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

However, if you don’t mind using lighter fluid, this model from Calico Brands will get the job done just the same. At around $5.50 Prime shipped, it offers a more traditional experience at a lower cost.

For other great outdoor gear, check out our guide on the best multi-tools from under $5.

TACKLIFE Rechargeable Lighter features:

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY AND QUICK CHARGE: This Lighter utilizes a 220mAh built-in Li-ion battery means that it can fully recharge quickly, usually fully charge in one time takes half an hour. A full charge will last up to 400 sparks. our USB lighter can be used time and time again to save you money, time and effort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!