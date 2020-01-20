Amazon’s Timbuk2 Gold Box delivers deals from $41: Backpacks, messengers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Timbuk2 backpacks and accessories. The deals start at $41 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack for $65. As a comparison, it originally sold for $129 but trends around $80 these days. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon since last summer. Ample storage and organization highlight this backpack, which offers enough room to store a MacBook up to 15-inches in size. There are also dedicated slots for other tech, like an iPad, with 30-liters of total storage. One key feature here, Timbuk2 has designed this bag to count as a “personal item” when traveling on an airline, allowing you to bring along a carry-on bag as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More deals can be found below.

Another notable deal in today’s sale is Timbuk2’s The Division Pack from $65.40. It usually goes for around $80, with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon. Notable features here include MacBook storage for displays up to 15-inches in size, a padded back design, and side compartments for various accessories, cables, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s Timbuk2 Gold Box right here, and don’t forget to swing by our fashion guide for all of the latest price drops from the biggest names in the game.

Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack features:

100 percent Polyester

Imported

A dressed up for road warriors

Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check

Padded front pocket offers protection for iPad mini

Elasticized external side pocket for water bottle or U lock

Custom Timbuk2 print liner

