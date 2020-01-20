Nab 8TB of USB 3.0 storage with WD’s desktop HDD at a low of $115 (Reg. $140)

Amazon currently offers the WD 8TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $114.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. For comparison, other 8TB desktop hard drives sell for $140 or so at Amazon, as well. WD’s 8TB Elements model features hard drives with nearly identical specs to the company’s Red drives, meaning you’re getting datacenter-level reliability in a desktop form-factor. Centered around a USB 3.0 interface, you’re looking at 480MB/s transfer speeds for quickly moving files from your Mac or setting up a Time Machine backup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,500 customers.

For those who don’t necessarily need to bring 8TB of storage into their desktop setup, consider opting for a smaller capacity of WD’s Elements hard drive instead. Right now a 4TB model will set you back $85 at Amazon, saving you quite a bit of cash compared to the higher-tier storage option mentioned above.

Need to add some storage to your everyday carry? Well right now you’re in luck, as LaCie’s Rugged 5TB USB-C Hard Drive has just dropped to a new Amazon all-time low at $150. That’s 20% off the going rate and a notable way to nab some drop- and water-resistant storage.

WD 8TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive features:

Preformatted NTFS for systems running Windows 10, 8.1, or 7, the 8TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from WD provides users with up to 8TB of add-on storage for their photos, videos, music, documents, and other files. It features a 5 Gb/s micro-USB 3.0 interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1, and is compatible with 480 Mb/s USB 2.0.

