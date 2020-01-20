These Yale Assure touchscreen smart locks have fallen as low as $114.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock with Amazon Key (YRD226-AZ-0BP) for $114.54 shipped. Just a couple months ago this lock was fetching $250, since then it has plummeted, allowing you to get it for less than half of what it originally cost and at one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This modern-looking smart lock provides access to your home by using its touchscreen or a traditional key. Owners can program up to 250 entry codes, ensuring you’ll always have room to create a custom code for a friend or family member. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers. Curious what Amazon Key offers? Read all about it in our launch coverage. You can also check out our Amazon Key how-to and prepare for in-home delivery.

We also spotted the the Yale Assure Touchscren Smart Lock with Z-Wave (YRD226ZW2619) for $149 shipped at Amazon. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is among the some of the best pricing we’ve seen. When it comes to smart home ecosystems and protocols, Z-Wave stands out with its ability to redistribute a signal to other compatible devices. This aims to improve connectivity throughout all home sizes, especially expansive ones. Rated 4.1/5 stars. You can learn more above Z-Wave and compatible hubs in our handy guide.

No matter which model you choose, the Samsung SmartThings Hub would be a solid piece of tech to pair with it. Currently $56 when clipping the on-page coupon, this device will give you access to your new deadbolt when away from home. Additionally, you can also use it to set up both simple and complex automations in your smart home, further bolstering your setup.

Yale Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock features:

Get keyless entry and monitor your door with Amazon Key.

Easily control who has access to your home. Create up to 250 keypad codes for friends, family and your dog walker.

Unlock using the backlit touchscreen keypad with numbers that won’t wear off and lock the door behind you by simply tapping the keypad.

