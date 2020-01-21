Track radon throughout your home with this $100 detector ($60 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $160 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Airthings helps protect you from Radon with its battery-operated digital detector. A built-in display ensures that you’re always up to date on levels in your home, and Airthings will actually test your radon levels in a lab as well, free of charge. Quickly find “both long and short term readings, for a quick overview of your radon levels”, ensuring that you’re protected. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to good use and pick up the Aenllosi Hard Storage Case for AirThings Corentium Home Radon Detector. For just $14 you’ll have an extra carrying case, which ensures today’s investment stays safe and ready for use at any time. This case is made from “durable EVA, crush resistant, anti-shock, water-resistant material provides adequate protection from bumps, scratches, and splashes.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector features:

Airthings will donate $1 from each Corentium Home, Airthings Wave and Airthings Wave Plus sold on through January 31, 2020, to the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative to support lung cancer research. The American Lung Association does not endorse any product, device or service.

FIRST OF ITS KIND: The first battery-operated, digital radon detector. Monitor your home without the need for an outlet.

LONG TERM MONITORING: Monitor for cancer-causing radon gas. Long term monitoring is necessary as radon levels fluctuate daily.

