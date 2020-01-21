The Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is ready for a trio of displays: $280 (Save $120)

Amazon is offering the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk for $279.88 shipped. That’s $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the best offers we have tracked. This desk was designed in Sweden and measures more than 5-feet wide. Arozzi touts that this provides plenty of room for three displays, bringing a new level of immersion to your office. With a depth of 2.5-feet, users will have plenty of space for peripherals. A custom microfiber cloth mousepad is included and spans the entire surface. Since it is both water-resistant and machine washable, it should offer quite a bit of longevity. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now that you have enough room for three monitors, why not grab VIVO’s Desk Mount for $70? It holds a trio of displays ranging from 13- to 32-inches in size, each of which can weigh up to 22-pounds. A built-in clamp latches onto your desk and frees up a bunch of space often taken by monitor stands.

Need some monitors? Well it just so happens that we have already spotted some sales today with Samsung’s 28-inch QLED 4K Monitor falling to $260. Typical $330, that’s a savings of $70. If that specific monitor costs too much, don’t worry, there’s also a $190 display available.

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk features:

Arena is a completely new design, developed by our Swedish design team with gamers to maximize play and comfort. Arena is available in five attractive colors to suit the tastes or needs of any gamer, red, blue, green, white and black. The arena has a myriad of features which show the careful attention to detail of Arozzi Swedish design team and their immersion into the needs of gamers around the world.

