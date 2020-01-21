Amazon’s #1 best-selling HEPA air purifier is at a new low: $68.50 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier (LV-H132) for $68.39 shipped. Also at Walmart. Note: Amazon is delayed by a few days at this point, but Walmart is available now. Down from its $90 list price at Home Depot, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether your home has a distinct odor to it, or you’re just allergic to dust, then you need an air purifier like this. It features an advanced three-stage filtration system that removes 99.97% of “pet dander, dust, pollen, odor, mold, and more.” This filter also has a night light so you can easily see what’s going on if you wake up when it’s still dark out. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Now, why not put some of your savings to use by picking up this spare replacement filter? It’s just $17 Prime shipped and will give your new air filter another six months of use.

However, those who just need a fan should check out the Honeywell TurboForce Air Circulator Fan Black, which is under $15 Prime shipped. While it won’t purify your air, it’ll keep things moving, which can help prevent stuffiness.

LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier features:

Circulating room air over 4 times per hour to achieve rapid purification

It is comfortable and cozy for rest & relaxation on the brighter setting

Built-in Replacement Indicator lets you know that you need to replace the filter

