Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: TUMI Luggage, Hautelook’s Golf Sale, Nespresso, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys.
Activewear |
- Hautelook’s Golf Shop takes up to 60% off Callaway, Travis Matthew, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Ultimate Outerwear Event takes up to 60% off jackets, vests, more
- Sorel, Teva, Salomon, and Forsake up to 50% off during Steep & Cheap’s Sale
- The North Face takes up to 60% off popular styles jackets, vests, more from $31
- Finish Line New Markdowns offers up to 50% off top brands: Nike, adidas, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Event offers up to 60% off luggage, briefcase, more
- GAP Factory’s End of Season Event takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off
- Lucky Brand’s Closet Clean Out Sale takes 60% off all clearance items
- Dockers offers 2 pairs of pants for $75 with code PANTSPANTS at checkout
- Timex takes up to 50% off select styles of watches + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Track radon throughout your home with this $100 detector ($60 off)
- Ninja kitchenware refurb deals from $25: Blenders, coffee makers, and more
- Bring a Nespresso Inissia Espresso/Coffee Maker home for $80 (Reg. up to $150)
- Philips Electric Shaver + stubble guard hits Amazon low at $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Ninja’s 6.5-quart air frying Foodi Multi-Cooker now $120 (Refurb, Orig. $230)
