Today’s best kids’ toy deals from $5: K’NEX, Lionel, Melissa & Doug, and more

- Jan. 21st 2020 3:10 pm ET

from $5
0

Amazon is offering the K’NEX Intermediate 60 Model Building Set for $15.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale at Walmart for just over $16. Regularly up to $35, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This 395-piece kit brings a ton of value to the table as it can be configured in to 60 different models including everything from a “hammerhead shark [and a] battleship to a saxophone,” helicopter, telescope, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More kids’ toy deals and details below.

If it’s the LEGO building kits you prefer, we just featured a number of notable deals in our latest roundup. Including everything from Overwatch and Star Wars to LEGO Technic and City kits, you’ll find deals starting from just $9 right here. Otherwise you’ll want to head below for even more of today’s best kids’ toy offers:

K’NEX Intermediate 60 Model Building Set:

  • 60 models included: take on a epic building challenge and see If you can build them all! From a Hammerhead shark to a battleship to a Saxophone, there’s a model to satisfy whatever building mood you’re in!
  • 395 parts: featuring an all new color pallet! K’nex rods and connectors easily snap together with a satisfying “click” – think outside the blocks!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

from $5
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Melissa & Doug

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard