Today’s best kids’ toy deals from $5: K’NEX, Lionel, Melissa & Doug, and more

Amazon is offering the K’NEX Intermediate 60 Model Building Set for $15.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale at Walmart for just over $16. Regularly up to $35, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This 395-piece kit brings a ton of value to the table as it can be configured in to 60 different models including everything from a “hammerhead shark [and a] battleship to a saxophone,” helicopter, telescope, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More kids’ toy deals and details below.
If it’s the LEGO building kits you prefer, we just featured a number of notable deals in our latest roundup. Including everything from Overwatch and Star Wars to LEGO Technic and City kits, you’ll find deals starting from just $9 right here. Otherwise you’ll want to head below for even more of today’s best kids’ toy offers:
- Melissa & Doug Seaside Cupcake Set $8 (Reg. $13+)
- Novie Interactive Smart Robot $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Lionel Disney Frozen Train Set $25 (Reg. $70+)
- 60-piece Magformers Animal Jumble $22 (Reg. $40+)
- World’s Smallest Rubiks Cube $5 (Reg. $8)
- Mega Bloks American Girl Home $36 (Reg. $55+)
- Disney Princess Cindy $6.50 (Reg. $9)
- Play-Doh Popcorn Party $8 (Reg. $12+)
- Baby Alive Dance Class $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- 100-piece City Engineering and Design Set $17.50 (Reg. $24)
- 100-piece Deluxe Construction Building Set $15 (Reg. $24+)
- Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Glitter Salon $10 (Reg. $20)
- Magformers Walking Robot Car $32 (Reg. $75)
- Mega Bloks Scooping Wagon $13 (Reg. $30+)
K’NEX Intermediate 60 Model Building Set:
- 60 models included: take on a epic building challenge and see If you can build them all! From a Hammerhead shark to a battleship to a Saxophone, there’s a model to satisfy whatever building mood you’re in!
- 395 parts: featuring an all new color pallet! K’nex rods and connectors easily snap together with a satisfying “click” – think outside the blocks!
