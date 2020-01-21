Today’s best kids’ toy deals from $5: K’NEX, Lionel, Melissa & Doug, and more

Amazon is offering the K’NEX Intermediate 60 Model Building Set for $15.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale at Walmart for just over $16. Regularly up to $35, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This 395-piece kit brings a ton of value to the table as it can be configured in to 60 different models including everything from a “hammerhead shark [and a] battleship to a saxophone,” helicopter, telescope, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. More kids’ toy deals and details below.

If it’s the LEGO building kits you prefer, we just featured a number of notable deals in our latest roundup. Including everything from Overwatch and Star Wars to LEGO Technic and City kits, you’ll find deals starting from just $9 right here. Otherwise you’ll want to head below for even more of today’s best kids’ toy offers:

K’NEX Intermediate 60 Model Building Set:

60 models included: take on a epic building challenge and see If you can build them all! From a Hammerhead shark to a battleship to a Saxophone, there’s a model to satisfy whatever building mood you’re in!

395 parts: featuring an all new color pallet! K’nex rods and connectors easily snap together with a satisfying “click” – think outside the blocks!

