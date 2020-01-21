Two-pack of 20-Ft. Roland mic cables for content creators: $25 (Reg. $60)

Guitar Center is now offering a 2-pack of 20-foot Roland Black Series XLR Microphone Cables for $25. Shipping is free if you add a small filler item; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $60 at Musician’s Friend, today’s offer is $35 in savings and the best we can find. For comparison, Amazon charges $19 for just one 10-foot Roland Black Series. Ideal for content creators using a USB/Lightning audio interface, they feature “heavy-duty” connectors, an ultra-flexible cable jacket and a “lifetime guarantee.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more cable deals from $6.

Now clearly you’re paying a slight premium on the featured deal for the brand name, but there are options out there for less if you don’t need the best. The AmazonBasics XLR Mic Cables start at under $6 with 25-foot options at $9 Prime shipped right now. While not a huge discount from the usually $10.50 or so, that is 15% off and if you’re not going to be picky about the best possible audio transmission, this is the way to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers.

Your external home studio gear is also going to need some new USB and Lightning cables at some point. So be sure to head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup for deals from $9 and then to the latest Anker Amazon sale for even more.

While we are talking music production and content creation, head over to our NAMM 2020 roundup for all the most interesting new gear coming available this year.

Roland Black Series XLR Microphone Cables:

This two-pack of Roland’s Black Series microphone cables delivers professional performance and exceptional value. The multi-strand, oxygen-free copper core wire translates the true tones of voices and instruments, while high-density spiral shielding eliminates unwanted noise. Incorporating high-quality connectors and a low-capacitance design, these rugged cables provide pure, natural, and accurate sound everywhere you play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!