Step up your grilling game with this digital dual-probe thermometer at $18

RegetekDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Meat Grilling Thermometer for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code CEKRZPY2 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $30 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While grilling season isn’t quite here yet, it’s never to early to prepare. This thermometer features dual probes and built-in temperature presets with an alarm to let you know when dinner is ready. Plus, the display is backlit, which will allow you to use this in all kinds of lighting situations. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if you don’t need dual probes, why not check out this model from ThermoPro? It’s a single thermometer with a digital display for $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

However, Rubbermaid’s original-style thermometer is just $6 Prime shipped for those who are on a tighter budget.

Regetek Thermometer features:

Uses as BBQ, Oven, Smoker, Candy, Meat, Food, Bread thermometer.Dual Probes to monitor two different meats or one meat and the grill/oven/smoker temp.

High and Low over-temperature alarm function, never worry about undercooking and overcooking. Set a high and low range for each probe manually. Celsius/Fahrenheit selectable.

Various pre-programmed preset USDA approved temperatures or their associated doneness levels.Wide temp range: 32°F to 572°F (0°C to 300°C) with high accuracy: ±1.8°F/1°C resolution.

