GAP Factory’s End of Season Event takes up to 70% off sitewide + extra 20% off

- Jan. 21st 2020 9:00 am ET

0

GAP Factory End of Season Clearance Event takes up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase with code GFEXTRA at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Lightweight Puffer Jacket is a standout from this event. Originally priced at $90, however during the sale you can find it from just $21. This jacket is highly packable, which is nice for traveling or storing away. It will also pair nicely with workout clothes, casual wear, or your business attire. Plus, this is a great transitional jacket because it’s lightweight and waterproof, in case you run into rain or snow. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP Factory below or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

