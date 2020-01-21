Add this smart bulb to your home to enjoy Alexa + Assistant control at just $8

Amazon is now offering the Geeni LUX 800 Lumen Smart Wi-Fi LED Dimmable White Light Bulb for $7.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $18 going rate, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant, this smart bulb is a great way to expand your house. There’s a partner app that lets you control it without vocal commands, and the LED design is built to save you money on electricity. Plus, there’s no hub required for it to function. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t need smart functionality? Check out this 60W LED bulb for just $2.50 Prime shipped. The main downside here is that you won’t have voice commands, but, you’ll save quite a bit by ditching that one feature.

For those after HomeKit compatibility, check out Sylvania’s filament light bulbs, which are on sale from $19.50. Though these are a bit higher in cost to today’s lead deal, they offer a unique style and HomeKit compatibility.

Geeni Smart Bulb features:

Easily control or dim your lights from across the room or across the country with just your voice or the Geeni app (iOS, Android). Geeni smart bulbs have Wi-Fi built in for simple set up so you’ll never get caught in the dark again.

This Geeni Wi-Fi light bulb requires no hub or smart plugs to set up or use. Simply download the app, twist in bulbs and connect! Our customer support team is available 7 days a week via email and live chat to assist as needed.

The Geeni LUX 800 A19 Light Bulb is only compatible with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks. It is an energy-efficient lighting option at only 9-Watt but still bright at 800 lumens—the equivalent of a 60-Watt incandescent bulb.

