Update your boots with up to 60% off Cole Haan, Johnston and Murphy, more

Hautelook’s having a Men’s Boots Sale that’s offering up to 60% off top brands including Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, Johnston & Murphy, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Frank Wright Arc Leather Boots are on sale for $70, which is down from its original rate of $186. These boots are stylish, timeless, and versatile to dress up or down. This style is available in two color options and it has a lightly padded footbed to promote comfort. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction during winter weather. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout from this sale is the Warfield & Grand Altamont Chelsea Boots that are marked down to $100. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $235. These boots are sure to elevate your look and pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

