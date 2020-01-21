This code knocks 60% off HooToo’s USB-C hub with Ethernet, SD, HDMI, more

- Jan. 21st 2020 8:03 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HooToo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code THAH5PWQ at checkout. Down from its $44 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering multiple USB 3.0 ports, SD, HDMI, and more, this hub is great for anyone who has a device that’s USB-C only. Whether you have Apple’s latest MacBook or iPad Pro, this is a great way to expand your I/O options. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, if you just have one or two USB devices to convert to Type-C, then why not save some serious cash? nonda has a 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters for just $8 Prime shipped. That’s nearly $10 below today’s lead deal, making it an easy buy.

However, if all you need is a single USB 3.0 and SD/microSD support, then this model is a great alternative. At under $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great alternative to HooToo’s larger dock.

HooToo USB-C Hub features:

  • Ports galore: The USB C hub offers a comprehensive range of different ports to vastly extend your laptop’s connection capacity and plug in peripherals
  • 4K compatible: state-of-the-art 4K HDMI port transmits Ultra HD signals for unparalleled image quality
  • Surf with 1 Gbps: connect Super high-speed Internet via the adapter’s Ethernet port (backward 1000/100/10 Mbps) in case Wi-Fi connection is unavailable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best PC Gaming Deals HooToo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide