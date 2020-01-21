This code knocks 60% off HooToo’s USB-C hub with Ethernet, SD, HDMI, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HooToo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code THAH5PWQ at checkout. Down from its $44 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering multiple USB 3.0 ports, SD, HDMI, and more, this hub is great for anyone who has a device that’s USB-C only. Whether you have Apple’s latest MacBook or iPad Pro, this is a great way to expand your I/O options. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, if you just have one or two USB devices to convert to Type-C, then why not save some serious cash? nonda has a 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters for just $8 Prime shipped. That’s nearly $10 below today’s lead deal, making it an easy buy.

However, if all you need is a single USB 3.0 and SD/microSD support, then this model is a great alternative. At under $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great alternative to HooToo’s larger dock.

HooToo USB-C Hub features:

Ports galore: The USB C hub offers a comprehensive range of different ports to vastly extend your laptop’s connection capacity and plug in peripherals

4K compatible: state-of-the-art 4K HDMI port transmits Ultra HD signals for unparalleled image quality

Surf with 1 Gbps: connect Super high-speed Internet via the adapter’s Ethernet port (backward 1000/100/10 Mbps) in case Wi-Fi connection is unavailable

