Smartphone Accessories: 3.3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $9 (40% off), more

LeconeDirect (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its MFi Certified 3.3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $8.99 shipped when code DRIL23X3 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $15, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, bests our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This MFi Lightning cable supports USB-C PD charging speeds for quickly refueling your iPhone. It comes wrapped in a braided nylon coating which is rated for over 30,000 bends. That makes this a great option for adding to your bag and taking on-the-go. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s official iPhone XS Max Leather Case drops to new low at $30 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon takes up to $108 off Apple Watch Series 5 delivering new all-time lows
- Speck Presidio Grip Samsung Galaxy S9 Case: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Arlo Pro 3 with two cameras and black-out casing now $400 ($100 off)
- Belkin Boost Up 5W Qi Charging Pad: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- JBL Link View brings Assistant to an 8-inch display for $95 (Reg. $200)
- Vtin Mini Bluetooth Speaker: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Second-gen. AirPods are back to Amazon low at $129, more
- Aukey 36W Dual-Port Car Charger: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Anker’s latest USB-C wall chargers, AirPlay projector, more on sale today from $10
- RHA Trueconnect Earbuds: $81 (Reg. $135) | Amazon
- Aukey Key Series B80 Earbuds: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code Y99F5OZ4
- RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad: $9 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ code QIR9KL2E
In order to manufacture the USB-C to Lightning cable which supports PD Fast-Charge 9V/2A 18W(Max), a new “C94 Lightning connector” is necessary. It supports a rapid charge up to 3A (max). You’ll be able to charge an iPhone X from 0% to 50% in 30 mins (with USB-C PD Charger), almost 2x faster than the regular 1A charger.
The cable certified by Apple MFi. You can charge your device more than twice as fast as the cable comes with your iPhone. Specifically, you will be able to use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery chargers such as PD18W, 30W, 45W, 61W, 65W or 87W USB-C Power Adapter and even the PD-enabled Power Banks to charge your IOS device.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!