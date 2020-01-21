Smartphone Accessories: 3.3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $9 (40% off), more

- Jan. 21st 2020 10:25 am ET

0

LeconeDirect (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its MFi Certified 3.3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $8.99 shipped when code DRIL23X3 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $15, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, bests our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This MFi Lightning cable supports USB-C PD charging speeds for quickly refueling your iPhone. It comes wrapped in a braided nylon coating which is rated for over 30,000 bends. That makes this a great option for adding to your bag and taking on-the-go. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

In order to manufacture the USB-C to Lightning cable which supports PD Fast-Charge 9V/2A 18W(Max), a new “C94 Lightning connector” is necessary. It supports a rapid charge up to 3A (max). You’ll be able to charge an iPhone X from 0% to 50% in 30 mins (with USB-C PD Charger), almost 2x faster than the regular 1A charger.

 The cable certified by Apple MFi. You can charge your device more than twice as fast as the cable comes with your iPhone. Specifically, you will be able to use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery chargers such as PD18W, 30W, 45W, 61W, 65W or 87W USB-C Power Adapter and even the PD-enabled Power Banks to charge your IOS device.

Best Amazon Deals

