Take your Monopoly experience up a notch with the Sonic Edition for just $9.50

Amazon is offering the Monopoly Gamer Sonic The Hedgehog Edition for $9.53. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The latest entry in Monopoly’s gamer-themed lineup, this version features Sonic and friends, boss battles, Chaos Emeralds, and a series of minor tweaks to the original formula. Along with the boost die, the included standard die features numbers 2 through 7 to get the game moving as fast as Sonic does. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers. You can learn more in our launch coverage and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Sonic movie. More board game deals and details below.

All things considered, this is one of the best prices you’ll find on any Monopoly board right now. Even the standard, classic edition of the game is listed at $16 on Amazon. However, you will find the Ms. Monopoly edition down below for slightly less along with some other options for spicing up board game night starting from $7.50.

More Board Game Deals:

If you’re looking for some more high-tech/involved activities, go check out our video games roundup, Hasbro’s X-Wing Helmet from $64 (Reg. $100) or our latest LEGO building kit roundup for deals from $24.

Monopoly Sonic The Hedgehog Edition:

Monopoly meets Sonic the Hedgehog: this Monopoly gamer board game features Sonic the Hedgehog series themes, art, and characters

Rack up points: in the Monopoly gamer: Sonic the Hedgehog edition board game players grab rings, buy property, and beat bosses to earn points to win

Chaos Emeralds: battle bosses for chaos Emeralds. Having more Emeralds means it’ll be easier to beat Dr. Egg Man

