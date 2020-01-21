Amazon’s Gold Box has MSI gaming PCs from $639, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off MSI PC gaming laptops. Free shipping is available for all and the deals start at $729. Our top pick is the GF63 15-inch 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB for $759. It typically sells for $1,099 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include a 15-inch display that’s powered by NVIDIA GeForce graphics and an Intel Core i7 processor. You’ll also find 16GB worth of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another standout is MSI’s Creator 17-inch 120Hz laptop at $1,139. It typically sells for $1,299 with today’s deal marking another Amazon all-time low. Headlined by a gorgeous 17-inch display, this model offers 2.6GHz speeds, 512GB worth of storage, and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on MSI gaming laptops and more.

MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop features:

Display: 15.6 inches Fhd (1920 x 1080), IPS-Level 60Hz 45 percent ntsc thin Bezel 1920×1080 16: 9

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 [Max-Q] 4G GDDR5

Processor: Intel Core i7-9750h 2.6 – 4.5GHz

Memory: 16GB (8G x 2) DDR4 2666MHz 2 Sockets; Max Memory 64GB

