Philips Electric Shaver + stubble guard hits Amazon low at $40 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver (S3560/88) for $39.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 or more, this is $5 below the previous Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You can use the “ComfortCut Blade System” for a clean shave or the included click-on stubble guard to “create a 3-day stubble look.” This wet/dry shaver features a 4-way directional flex head as well as a pop-up trimmer for detailing, not to mention up to 50-minutes of cordless shaving per charge (internal battery recharges in an hour). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can save another $5 by opting for the popular Philips OneBlade base-model shaving system, but there are options for even less. This Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One set goes for under $20 at Amazon and features a number of add-ons for detailing including an ear/nose trimmer and more. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,300 Amazon customers.

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver:

Get a clean shave or use with click-on stubble guard to create a 3-day stubble look

ComfortCut Blade System’s rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve of your face and neck

Trim sideburns or detail any facial hairstyle with the pop-up trimmer

