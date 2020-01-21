Razer Sila 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router touts gaming prioritization at $200 ($50 off)

Amazon currently offers the Razer Sila Gaming Grade 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Router for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find directly from Razer, today’s offer leaves you with $50 in savings and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Razer’s Sila offers 802.11ac connectivity with mesh capabilities and wired backhaul support. Its gaming emphasis is centered around the FasTrack feature, which allows you to prioritize at least 30% of the network’s bandwidth to your console or PC. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports are joined by dual USB ports for wired connections. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other networking deals include:

A perfect use of your savings is to bring home a 5-pack of 3-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $10 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing 30% discounts on the latest eero 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi routers on sale from $69.

Razer Sila Gaming Wi-Fi Router features:

Command your Wifi with the Razer Sila and optimize your network for the ultimate gaming experience. With features like Razer FasTrack and Multi-Channel ZeroWait DFS Technology, you can run games at maximum speed while having your streams play smoothly at the same time. With a dedicated iOS and Android app, set up your router seamlessly and discover all the built-in support features, including guest network and security, and parental control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!