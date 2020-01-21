Lug a MacBook + iPad with Samsonite’s Modern Backpack: $63 (Reg. $90), more

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Modern Utility Paracycle Backpack for $62.99 shipped. That’s up to $27 off the typical rate there and is in line with some of the best Amazon offers we have tracked. No matter which MacBook you own, this backpack sets out to hold any of them. This means it’s ready for Apple’s small, discontinued model and the 16-inch Pro. There’s room for an iPad too, making it a cinch to wield two of your favorite devices. The entire backpack is said to feature ‘exceptional tear strength’ and also sports a water-resistant bottom that helps protect the gear found inside. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Update 1/21 @ 1pm: We’ve spotted the Thule Subterra 30L Backpack for $113.18 shipped at Amazon. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If Samsonite’s design isn’t quite doing it for you, I recommend checking out Cocoon’s Slim 15-inch Backpack for $47. This the bag I use when hauling gear and is largely because of its GRID-IT front pocket, which makes toting small accessories in an organized fashion, very simple. You’ll find enough room from the latest MacBook Pro and 11-inch iPad Pro.

Fill out your new backpack with one of Amazon’s Fire tablets. They’ve returned to Black Friday prices which means you can pick your own up for as little as $35.

Samsonite Modern Backpack features:

LAPTOP COMPARTMENT is a built-in padded compartment designed to carry your laptop computer and help protect it from shocks while traveling

TABLET POCKET with tricot lining compartment designed to store your tablet

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!