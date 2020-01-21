Samsung’s 28-inch QLED 4K Monitor drops to $260 (Reg. $330), more from $190

Amazon currently offers the Samsung UH750 28-inch QLED 4K Monitor for $259.99 shipped. Usually fetching $330, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats the previous price drop by $18, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 28-inch 4K panel, this monitor has a slim bezel design to provide your workstation with some sleek, new screen real estate. The inclusion of AMD FreeSync means it can double as a gaming monitor as well. Leverage the HDMI and DisplayPort inputs for taking advantage of picture-in-picture support. Over 210 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we spotted the AOC C27G1 27-inch Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor for $189.99 shipped. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer saves you $40 and matches the all-time low. This model trades the 4K picture quality for 1080p while also bringing a 144Hz refresh rate into the mix. So if the featured deal won’t cut it for your gaming needs, this monitor may be a better pick. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a great idea. Or if you’d like to ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook, score this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable instead.

Samsung UH750 28-inch QLED 4K Monitor features:

Work and play with great detail using the UH750 28″ 16:9 4K FreeSync QLED LCD Monitor from Samsung. This 4K monitor has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, and support for 1.07 billion colors. Thanks to Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, you’ll be able to enjoy vivid and accurate colors with improved greens and reds. Moreover, this monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology, which syncs its refresh rate with your graphics card’s frame rate output for a fluid gaming experience.

