Sorel, Teva, Salomon, and Forsake up to 50% off during Steep & Cheap’s Sale

Steep and Cheap’s Winter Footwear Event takes up to 50% off Sorel, Teva, Salomon, and Forsake. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The men’s Sorel Madson Hiker Waterproof Boots are on sale for $125 and originally was priced at $190. These boots are available in three color options and great for outdoor activities or everyday occasions. They’re completely waterproof and have a rigid outsole that helps to grip the surface. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort as well as a padded backing and tongue. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

