Score a 5-pack of 3-foot instrument/guitar cables today for just $7 (45% off)

Monoprice is offering a 5-pack of its 3-foot 1/4-inch 24AWG Instrument Cables for $7 shipped. Simply apply coupon code 5PACK at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $13, today’s deal is more than 45% off and the best price we can find. This pack is also among the most affordable instrument cables out there. These smaller leads are great for keeping things organized in your home studio when a longer cable is more of a hassle than not. They are constructed using a single 24AWG conductor with copper shield and a flexible PVC jacket. While reviews are thin, Monoprice makes loads of highly-rated, budget-friendly cables and today’s pack is backed by the company’s lifetime warranty. More details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s lead deal is easily among the most affordable prices out there for a comparable pack of guitar/instrument cables. While the 3-foot lengths are great for keeping things neat and tidy, some zip ties can go a long way to keep your home studio, desk space, or any other tech-laden workstation organized. The 50-pack of AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties for $6 is a great way to use your savings here. They come in a nice black colorway that will hide nicely along with an 8-inch length for larger setups and a solid 4+ star rating from over 400 customers.

Monoprice 24AWG Instrument Cables:

Monoprice Select Series Instrument/Guitar Cables are constructed using a single 24AWG conductor surrounded by a copper shield providing 99% coverage. Single shielded conductor construction is ideal for use with instruments, eliminating any noise or hum that may be introduced by lights or other stage equipment.

