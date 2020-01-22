Amazon has Arcade1Up’s Star Wars Arcade Cabinet + Riser at $372 (Reg. $500)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Fulfillment Solutions (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon the Arcade1Up Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet with Custom Riser for $371.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this particular set is listed at $450 on Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. Previous deal prices had it down at $400 for comparison. The perfect addition to any game room or Star Wars fan’s collection, this machine comes in at 5-feet tall with the included riser. It features a light up marquee, authentic artwork throughout, a full-color 17-inch display and dual built-in speakers. It comes loaded with three “classic games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi!” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the Star War-themed model above doesn’t interest you, there are other similarly-sized Arcade1Up machines for less. Starting from $150 at Walmart, there are plenty of options here including Space Invaders, Marvel Superheroes, Galaga, Mortal Kombat, and more for well under the price of the Star Wars option.

And in case you missed it from our CES 2020 coverage, Arcade1Up unveiled a series of new machines including these must-see NBA Jam cabs with Wi-Fi and more.

Arcade1Up Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet:

The Star Wars Home Arcade Game features the artwork from the original arcade machine on the cabinet and the included riser. The just over 5ft tall machine (with riser) comes with a light up marquee, full-color 17in. display and dual speakers. These features, combined with the real-feel flight yoke and control buttons allow for endless hours of gaming! The Star Wars Home Arcade Game is easy to assemble and comes with a clear deck protector.

