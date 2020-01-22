Game with ASUS’ 27-inch WQHD 75Hz Monitor for $210 at Amazon (Save $70), more

Amazon is offering the ASUS 27-inch WQHD 75Hz Monitor (PB277Q) for $209.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and is one of the best Amazon offers we have tracked. With a QHD resolution that supports 75Hz refresh rate, this display should prove to be a notable upgrade for gaming. It rests atop an ergonomically designed stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot. Height can also be adjusted, allowing you curb neck strain accrued throughout your workday. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and Dual-link DVI. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted the ASUS ROG Swift 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor (PG278QR) for $417.42 shipped at Amazon when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s up to $102 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $12. I/O options include DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking to shake up your entire setup? The Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is on sale for $280 at Amazon and is ready to uphold three displays. Regularly up to $400, this offer slashes $120 off retail.

ASUS 27-inch WQHD 75Hz Monitor features:

27 inches 16:9 2560 x 1440, 75Hz with 1ms fast response time deliver smooth, enhanced detail

ASUS Eye care technology with TUV certified Flicker free and Blue Light Filter for less Eye fatigue; Ergonomically-designed stand with Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height adjustment plus wall-mount capability for comfortable viewing position

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

