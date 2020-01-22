Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas, The North Face, Ninja Coffee Maker, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- adidas takes an extra 25% off all sale items: Ultraboost, Senseboost, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods offers 30% off The North Face past-season gear
- Orvis Outerwear Event takes up to 30% off jackets, vests, pullovers, more
- Patagonia Web Specials offers up to 75% off jackets, vests, more
- Under Armour offers an extra 25% off outlet orders of $100 with code GOALS at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew cuts extra 60% off sale items with deals from $20: Outerwear, shoes, more
- Steve Madden shoes from just $34 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Michael Kors Last Chance Sale takes up to 70% off handbags, wallets, more
- Johnston & Murphy Final Clearance Event takes up to 50% off boots, sneakers, more
- ALDO End of Season Sale takes up to 70% off popular shoes for winter
Home Goods and more |
- Ninja’s black and stainless steel 12-Cup Coffee Maker drops to $60 (Reg. $100)
- This chopper and spiralizer will take care of your veggies for $18 (Reg. $30)
- Dremel’s multi-function Rotary Tool Vise hits Amazon low at $15.50 (Reg. $24+)
- Save $50 on Monoprice’s angled sit-stand electric desk frame on sale for $200
- You can add a reverse osmosis water filter to your home at $411.50 (Reg. $550)
