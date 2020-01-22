This chopper and spiralizer will take care of your veggies for $18 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Prepworks Veggie Chopper, Dicer and Spiralizer for $17.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief $16 offer back in March of last year. This model allows users to chop, dice and spiralize veggies simply by switching out the three included plate attachments. This design, along with the attached container and included pusher, makes the process much safer than models with exposed blades and leaves your spiralized veggies organized inside. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is only a couple bucks under the price on the electric Ninja Food Chopper Express Chop which sells for $19.50 Prime shipped right now. Just note that you won’t get a spiralize feature on that model. And you can save even more by opting for this manual ZYLISS Zick-Zick Classic Food Chopper. It sells for $12 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. But again, you’ll need shell out a few more bucks for the lead deal if you want stringy zucchini noodles and the like.

We have seen out fair share of kitchenware deals already today. Those include Ninja’s 12-Cup Coffee Maker and the Ninja Chef Blender at up to $100 off as well the company’s air frying multi-cooker. Our Home Goods Guide also has offers on writing utensils, robot vacuums, DIY tools and, much more.

Prepworks Veggie Chopper, Dicer and Spiralizer:

MULTIFUNCTIONAL: The Prepworks by Progressive Veggie Chopper, Dicer and Spiralizer is a multi-functional chopper that allows you to chop, dice and spiralize with a simple change of the plate!

VERSITILE ALL-IN-ONE: It includes 3 attachments with four slicing styles: mince, chop, ribbon cut and noodle cut

EASY AND FAST: One side of the spiral insert creates noodles while simply flipping the plate to the other side creates ribbons

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!